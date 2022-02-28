Click to share this via email

A Canadian singer is going to Hollywood!

On Sunday’s season 20 premiere of “American Idol”, 18-year-old Torontonian Nicolina Bozzo stepped into the audition room and absolutely blew away the judges.

“It’s always been in my blood,” Bozzo said of music, before performing the Sara Bareilles song “She Used to Be Mine”.

The young singer started the song off powerfully, immediately wowing Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

As the song went on, Bozzo brought all her emotions to the fore, showing off her voice, and getting a standing ovation from the judges.

“I felt your whole life story in that song,” Perry said after the performance.

“Sorry about that one,” Bozzo joked.

“Girl, that was just ridiculous,” Richie said. “And the journey of your voice, it’s what’s so infectious. I’m a fan of yours.”

He added, “You are what we have been looking for.”

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Of course, Bozzo got three yeses and a golden ticket right to Hollywood for the next round of “Idol”.

On Monday morning, Bozzo spoke with “The Roz & Mocha Show” on KISS 92.5.

“Oh, I was nervous. I was really nervous,” Bozzo said of the audition. “But I’m a singer, I’m a musician, so I kind of have to remind myself, ‘This is what I love to do, and this is my purpose.'”

She added of the judges’ response, “I had no words… I was shocked.”

Bozzo added, “I’m a Canadian, on ‘American Idol’, and now I have these three legends standing for me and telling me how great I was. It was super-validating to hear as a singer.”