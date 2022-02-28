Taylor Fagins delivered a powerful performance on Sunday’s season 20 premiere episode of “American Idol”.

Fagins belted out an original song, Black Lives Matter anthem “We Need More”, for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

The writer shared how he wrote the song three days after George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

The 26-year-old from New York said of the track, “I wrote ‘We Need More’ sitting on my bed, telling myself that I have to say something.”

Richie questioned after the performance, “How do you feel?” to which Fagins replied: “I’m shaking,” as Richie admitted: “Me, too.”

Lionel called the song “powerful” and “very heavy,” adding, “I wasn’t birthed unto what was happening until the ‘60s, and those [political] songs were there, too. What I am emotional about is we need your song in 2022. How disgusting.”

Bryan said it was “a really magical kind of moment,” as Perry added: “I’m glad you didn’t keep all that to yourself.”

Fagins, whose performance aired at the end of Black History Month, got three yeses. See his reaction to nabbing one of those golden tickets in the video above.