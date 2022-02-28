Like many other people out there, Ryan Reynolds struggles with his mental health.

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, the “Free Guy” star opened up about dealing with anxiety throughout his life.

“I’ve had anxiety my whole life, really,” the 45-year-old said. “And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens.”

Reynolds recalled one incident in which he felt extremely nervous before a 2015 appearance on “Late Night with David Letterman”, despite having been on the show a number of times before.

“I remember I’d be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, I’m gonna die. I’m literally gonna die here. The curtain’s gonna open and I’m just gonna be, I’m just gonna be a symphony of vomit, just, like, something horrible’s gonna happen!” he said

“But as soon as that curtain opens – and this happens in my work a lot, too – it’s like this little guy takes over,” Reynolds added. “And he’s like, ‘I got this. You’re cool.’ I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I’m this different person. And I leave that interview going, ‘God, I’d love to be that guy!’”

He also opened up about his childhood, with a father who was a police officer.

“I don’t want to paint this picture that it was this, like, horrible place to grow up. But it was very tense,” Reynolds said. “Yeah, my dad was a very tense guy. And, you know, I used to sort of describe him as, like, a skin-covered landmine. I attribute some of why I’m good at my job from that. I’m perceptive. I watch carefully for danger. And, you know, as an adult, that can really come in handy.”