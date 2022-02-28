Penélope Cruz channels Spanish gypsy Carmen in a new “The Carmen Auditions” W Magazine shoot with director Pedro Almodóvar.

Cruz and Almodóvar star in the magazine’s “Directors” issue, discussing the reinvention of Carmen and their work together over the years.

The actress gushes of the tragedy of Carmen, “I have wanted to play Carmen since I was four…. I was a ballet dancer, and Carmen is one of the great roles in ballet. When Pedro told me that we were reimagining Carmen, I was so happy.”

“I told her that I was writing a new adaptation of Carmen and that the outfits would have a flamenco air,” Almodóvar tells the mag.

“It’s interesting with Penélope and clothes: In her first film with me, all the clothes were secondhand, but Penélope just turns everything into fashion. I say, ‘You’re a whore coming from a small village,’ but it doesn’t matter. It’s nearly impossible, because Penélope looks great even with a poor outfit.”

Penélope Cruz. Photographed by Pedro Almodóvar

He adds of the power of the colour red: “It’s such a strong colour that it just absorbs everything that’s near it.

“In Spanish culture, red represents passion, and fire, and blood, and death—all of that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Almodóvar talks about turning down “Brokeback Mountain”.

Penélope Cruz. Photographed by Pedro Almodóvar

He admits, “I was really sad that I didn’t say yes.

“Sad in the sense that I loved the short story by Annie Proulx and also the script. But I know myself, and I knew that I needed much more of a sexual sequence than they had in the movie.

“Even though I was given assurances that they would let me do whatever I wanted to do, the way that I understood the sex between the characters was almost like this animalistic lovemaking. I would have added a lot of sex scenes, and I don’t think they truly would have let me. I love the Ang Lee movie, but in my version, the two men were not in love—it was something completely physical.”