The exciting new trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore ” has arrived and features faces both new and familiar to the wizarding world.

The villainous Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is once again at the centre of discord in the wizarding world, with a growing legion of followers bent on destruction. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) once again leads an intrepid team of witches, wizards, and one Muggle baker (Dan Fogler) on a dangerous mission to stop Grindelwald from destroying the world. With the stakes getting increasingly higher, Dumbledore (Jude Law) can only sit on the sidelines for so long.

The third instalment of the franchise marks the first time Mikkelsen has taken on the role of the shape-shifting wizard who was previously played by Colin Farrell in one incarnation, and Johnny Depp in the last film. Depp was asked to take a step back from the role after losing his libel suit against British tabloid the Sun, which referred to him as a “wife beater” in a story referencing abuse allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Other actors reprising their roles in the sequel include Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Alison Sudol.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” will arrive in theatres on April 15.