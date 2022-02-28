Maksim Chmerkovskiy has shared another update from Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

Chmerkovskiy has been posting videos for fans following the invasion, admitting in his latest one that he’d been arrested but urged people not to worry.

He said, after sharing stories about some friends trying to flee the country: “Just a lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise.

“That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check.”

Chmerkovskiy told the camera, “I’m going to try and make my way out. I’m going to try to get towards the border.

“I have options… my options are better than most people’s unfortunately. Just a little nervous but I think it’s going to be all right. I know it’s going to be okay.”

He finished up by asking people not to panic if he disappears for a minute, insisting that apart from messaging people like his parents, brother, and wife Peta Murgatroyd, he’d be sticking to social media to provide updates.