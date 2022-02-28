The lead singer of Twisted Sister backs Ukraine 100 per cent.

In a tweet over the weekend, Dee Snider showed his support for the country currently fighting an invasion by Russian armed forces, and endorsed their use of the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It”.

Snider also noted, “My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2.”

Snider shared more of his family history involving Russia in a follow-up tweet, revealing his grandmother was from Transylvania.

Snider also responded to backlash over his endorsement of Ukrainians using the Twisted Sister hit that he wrote as an anthem, when during the pandemic he did not want anti-vaxxers using it.

“Well, one is for a righteous battle against oppression,” he explained, “the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

The musician also called out headlines overstating the amount of backlash he has received for his stance.