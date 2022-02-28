Meghan Markle has shared her reaction to the first Black woman being nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In an article by law professor Anita Hill, the Duchess of Sussex praised president Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the country.

READ MORE: Report: Joe Biden Taps Ketanji Brown Jackson For High Court

“The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today,” Markle wrote. “Judge Jackson’s nomination has opened new ground for women’s representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from.”

Hill says she reached out to Meghan for the article because she could “see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman.” pic.twitter.com/j6ZXHKkdUC — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 28, 2022

Markle added, “For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let’s remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story.”

READ MORE: NAACP Awards: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Honoured With President’s Award

Explaining why she reached out to Markle for comment, Hill wrote that “while her role over the past few years hasn’t been that of a federal judge or elected official, I couldn’t help but see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman.

Jackson’s nomination to the court was announced last week, with committee hearings forthcoming and a vote to confirm her in the U.S. Senate expected soon after.