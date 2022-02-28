Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Alyssa Miller only had eyes for each other on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet Sunday.

The pair made their official debut as a couple at the star-studded bash, being caught on camera looking lovingly at one another.

Andrew Garfield, Alyssa Miller. Photo by Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

The actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, and the model definitely dressed to impress for the ceremony.

Garfield donned a striped black suit and matching shirt, while Miller opted for a black blazer, white ruffle shirt and black pants.

The lovebirds were surrounded by romance rumours in November 2021 when they were seen holding hands in New York City.

Andrew Garfield, Alyssa Miller. Photo by Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Miller dated Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014 before marrying musician Cam Avery in 2018, while Garfield has dated Emma Stone and Rita Ora.

Garfield recently told Bustle that he likes to keep his private life private: “I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself.

“For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”