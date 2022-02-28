Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expecting baby no. 3! The couple took to their website on Sunday to announce that Jill is pregnant, less than five months after suffering a miscarriage. Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, are already parents to Samuel, 4, and Israel, 6.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” the couple wrote. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

While the couple doesn’t know the sex of their baby yet, they wrote, “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

Jill and Derick also shared the news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of their smiling family surrounded by confetti.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, announced Jill’s miscarriage in October 2021.

“We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby. We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them,” they wrote at the time. “They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born. However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

While they didn’t know their baby’s sex before the miscarriage, the couple named the child River Bliss Dillard because it “encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember.”

“One meaning for River is ‘tranquil’…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. We also like how the River is talked about in the Bible,” Jill and Derick wrote. “Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord! And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”

