Carrie Underwood with her husband, Mike Fisher and their son, Isaiah Michael Fisher

Carrie Underwood can’t believe her son is already 7-years-old.

On Sunday, the country star shared photos from her son Isaiah’s “Star Wars”-themed skating birthday party.

“My firstborn turned 7 today. How is that even possible?” Underwood wrote. “It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile.”

“He is an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years. He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7 year old does that?!?!” she added.

Finally, Underwood added, “I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you!”

The singer has shared posts about Isaiah on Instagram before, including last September in post about his first baseball game.