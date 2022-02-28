Click to share this via email

Viral TikTok babysitter Delaney Renee’s incredible “American Idol” audition aired on the season 20 premiere Sunday.

Renee, 18, was caught on camera singing “The Little Mermaid”‘s “Part of Your World” by TikTok momfluencer Nicki Unplugged as she looked after her kids.

Eventually, the influencer persuaded Renee to post the clip, and it quickly garnered attention online, having now amassed around 18 million views.

Renee is now giving “Idol” a go, much to the delight of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

“What’s your hourly rate, and do you do one-year-olds?” joked Perry, who shares daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom.

The trio only had praise for the babysitter after hearing her belt out Sia’s “Opportunity”.

“There’s still a lot of youthfulness in your voice,” Bryan advised. “I think if we could get you to roughen up some edges, we could throw you into this crazy competition.”

Delaney Renee on “American Idol”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

“Way to lose your babysitter,” the country crooner joked, as Nicki, who documented the experience on social media, insisted, “It’s all right, we’ll share her with the world.”

“Way to see her when she couldn’t see herself,” Perry gushed.

See more in the clip above.