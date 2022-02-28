Salma Hayek is discussing one of her most memorable “House of Gucci” scenes with Lady Gaga.

Gaga made headlines when she revealed Patrizia, her character in the movie, started a sexual relationship with Hayek’s character Pina that was cut from the final release.

Hayek gave her side of the story in an interview with Variety at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27.

When asked her most memorable moment on set, she answered, “OK, I have to say this: The day that Gaga kissed me was [the most memorable.]”

“But of course, I couldn’t say before because they took it out of the movie,” the actress continued. “But now that the cat’s out of the bag, I have to say, it was pretty fun because it was completely unexpected and she’s a genius… and a good kisser.”

She explained the kiss was an improvised moment from the pop singer who constantly surprised her during filming.

“It was thrilling because all her choices were always so interesting,” the 55-year-old praised. “I hope she wins today.”

Gaga was nominated at the SAG Awards for Outstanding Female Actor in a Lead Role, but lost out to Jessica Chastain.

Despite walking away without any awards, the Oscar winner enjoyed the show.

“I’m just really honoured to be here,” Gaga said in an interview with “E! News” on the red carpet. “This is a beautiful night when we get to celebrate art together, and celebrate each other. There’s so much going on in the world, and my heart really goes out to Ukraine. I think tonight we should all sit in the gratitude of this.”