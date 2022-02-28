Click to share this via email

John Mulaney had a very special guest while working on the latest instalment of “Saturday Night Live”.

The comedian’s girlfriend Olivia Munn took their adorable son Malcolm backstage during the Feb. 26 show.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2021.

Munn praised her two favourite boys in another behind-the-scenes snap.

“ Proud of my guys,” wrote the “Love Wedding Repeat” star.

While hosting Saturday’s show, Mulaney also took the opportunity to give Paul Rudd his overdue “SNL” five-timers club moment.