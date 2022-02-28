Jonathan Rhys Meyers has accepted a plea deal in his 2020 DUI case.

The 44-year-old actor was arrested in Malibu after getting into a solo car crash in November 2020. The Irish actor reportedly failed a field sobriety test on the scene following the incident.

Now, Meyers has agreed to a one-year probation deal and will avoid jail time if he stays out of trouble, according to documents obtained by TMZ. He will pay a fine of $500 and also take a mandatory alcohol education and counselling program.

Meyers was originally facing two DUI-related charges and one charge for reckless driving. He pleaded “no contest” to the reckless driving charge and the other two DUI-related charges were dropped.

The actor has been open about his struggles with alcohol over the years and has faced troubles with the law as a result of his drinking. After undergoing a number of trips to rehab, Meyers admitted to Larry King, “I shouldn’t drink. It doesn’t suit me.”