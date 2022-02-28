Click to share this via email

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” got a big dose of Al Roker.

In one of the best sketches of SNL’s new episode hosted by John Mulaney, the “Today” anchor got into the party spirit for some big laughs.

The sketch opens with “SNL” writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy flipping away from Roker on their TV to see Mulaney playing an NBC News host.

“They’re calling it a miracle,” Mulaney says in his news report. “A new strain of COVID-19 that’s mutated so hard that it’s actually good. It’s called the Gelvini variant and it doesn’t make you sick, it just makes you feel dope!”

Suddenly the writers are interrupted by none other than Paul Rudd, who says, “Bad news. I tested positive for the Gelvini variant and it actually made me sick… at playing synth!”

Rudd then starts playing the synth, as a montage plays of them all partying until they learn they’ve all tested positive for the new variant.

“Alright, who’s hungry?” Higgins asks, at which point Roker himself suddenly appears, asking, “Did somebody say hungry?”

“Roker’s on the loose,” Rudd whispers while Roker pops a bottle of champagne.

The sketch ends with a freeze-frame and a title card reading: “Executive Producer Al ‘Forty-Hands’ Roker.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.