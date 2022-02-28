Anderson Cooper‘s two sons, Wyatt and Sebastian, are already forming a sweet bond! The 54-year-old CNN host opened up about his almost 2-year-old son, Wyatt, interacting with his newborn baby, Sebastian, during a recent appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

“He cannot say Sebastian. He calls him Luke,” Cooper revealed. “So every morning he wants to go in and say, ‘Hi, good morning, Luke.'”

The journalist shared a sweet photo of the daily ritual featuring Wyatt standing over his sleeping baby brother in his crib.

“Luke” is actually baby Sebastian’s middle name.

Earlier this month, Cooper announced on his CNN show that he had welcomed his second child.

He shared that Sebastian “was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy, and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

As for Wyatt, Cooper said on “Live” that his latest obsession is not only his baby brother but also pal Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, who recently visited them.

“My son, Wyatt, is so deeply in love with Lola Consuelos. It’s like the love that burns of a thousand suns,” Cooper joked, sharing some photos of Wyatt gazing affectionately at Lola. “Look how he’s staring at her. He even coordinated outfits with her. He’s just so besotted. He could not take his eyes off Lola.”

Cooper also shared some photos of Wyatt’s second haircut, in which the adorable little boy looked a bit wide-eyed in the chair.

“This is Eric at Neighborhood Barbers, which is where I get my hair cut,” he explained. “It started off a little rocky, Wyatt was a little bit concerned, but then I think we have the after photo where there’s a lollipop involved.”

