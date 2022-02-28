Colton Underwood has found love.

On Monday, the former “Bachelor” star announced that he and Jordan C. Brown are engaged.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Underwood told People. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

He added, “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

Celebrating the news on Instagram, Underwood wrote, “Life is going to be fun with you.”

In April 2021, the reality star came out as gay, documenting his journey on Netflix’s “Coming Out Colton”. Underwood and Brown, a political strategist, started dating in Aug. 2021.

The former NFL player told the publication that Brown has been a “great support”.