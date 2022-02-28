Shakira is opening up about the biggest struggle in her relationship with Gerard Piqué.

The singer appeared on the “Planet Weirdo” podcast to talk music and her romance with her husband.

While talking about her new song “Don’t Wait Up”, she revealed Piqué was actually the inspiration.

READ MORE: Shakira Is A Proud Mom At Son Sasha’s Karate Tournament

“My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up,” Shakira shared. “‘Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time.”

The Spanish soccer player calls Barcelona home and plays in the LaLiga League. She explained that as a professional athlete, he’s used to a regimented schedule.

“He’s very strict, very punctual. He’s been brought up in a football team where he’s a team player and he has to be [punctual]. It’s like the army,” the 45-year-old said. “There is like a combination of an army slash kindergarten.”

While dating him has helped Shakira with her own time management, they still get into clashes over their different schedules.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Shakira Commend Colorado Governor’s Decision To Reduce 110-Year Sentence For Truck Driver In Controversial Case

“His mind is structured like that and mine. I’m a little, you know – and so I’ve become a lot more punctual since I met him,” she added. “But the times that we actually fight is because I’m late and he’s waiting up.”

The artist said a lot of her time mismanagement was due to her strong work ethic.

“I have no notion of time. And also, like my career has been consuming my entire life so that a Sunday was the same as a Monday for me,” said Shakira. “I’ve always been like working, and it doesn’t matter if he needs it. If I need to work on a Saturday or Sunday or Monday, it’s the same. So I completely lost the notion of time, that fear.”