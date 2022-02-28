Just when you thought things couldn’t get any hotter on “Sex/Life” they go and drop new additions to the season two cast.

Netflix’s steamy, binge worthy show will see Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette return and five new actors joining them.

Craig Bierko of “Music Man” and “UnReal” will play Mick, Kam will be played by Cleo Anthony of “She’s Gotta Have It” and “Batwoman” star Wallis Day will be Gigi.

Craig Bierko. Photo: Netflix

Cleo Anthony. Photo: AC Burt

Wallis Day: David Fisher/Shutterstock

In addition, “Succession” star Darius Homayoun will play Majid and “Midnight Texas” and “Orphan Black” actor Dylan Bruce will be Spencer.

Darius Homayoun Photo: Sabrina Lantos / Netflix

Dylan Bruce Photo: Mark Grguric

“Sex/Life” is the “story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.”

The Toronto filmed series is based on BB Easton’s book 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Netflix announced the show would be coming back last September.

The series creator/showrunner Stacy Rukeyser said at the time, “To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”