Every actor has a story about bombing an audition and Morena Baccarin is sharing hers.

The “Endgame” star stopped by the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast where she shared she was up for the role of Maria Hill, Nick Fury’s counterpart, in “Avengers”.

“I didn’t get it at all,” she admitted. “I loved that [Joss Whedon] brought me in for it. He kept telling me she was like Sigourney Weaver in Alien, that she had this kind of hard edge to her. I was like, ‘I don’t understand’.”

Baccarin tested at the same time as Cobie Smulders, who the role ultimately went to. Baccarin explained that the character wasn’t coming across to her on-page.

“I couldn’t do it… I tested, I was there with Cobie. We tested against each other, and I was like, ‘She’s gonna get this part. I can see it,’” Baccarin said. “He wanted me to be emotional, but hold it all in and be hard, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re asking me to do. I can’t do this.’”

The actress would later join the Marvel Universe in “Deadpool” as Vanessa.