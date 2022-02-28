Click to share this via email

Hulk Hogan Jennifer McDaniel’s relationship has come to an end.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life,” Hogan tweeted on Monday.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the WWE wrestler filed for divorce in Oct. 2021.

Hogan married McDaniel in 2010 after splitting from his first wife, Linda Hogan.

Hogan was been spotted out in Clearwater, Florida with Sky where the two have taken up karaoke.

She was also seen in the back of a video Hogan posted with Bret Michaels.

“This is my girl, Sky,” Hogan said, introducing her to Michaels.