Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made progress as he tries to leave Ukraine.

On Monday afternoon, the “Dancing With The Stars” pro gave an update.

“I made it on the train. We’re heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane,” he said.

“AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack it’s TRAUMATIZING,” he continued. “Currently, I’m in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum of 3 people. There’s usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It’s sweaty and claustrophobic.”

Chmerkovskiy, who has been providing frequent insight into Russia’s war with Ukraine since the invasion last week, shared a heartbreaking story about watching a young boy be separated from his dad who has to stay and fight.

“What finally broke me is when I was watching an eight-ish year old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim ‘if you stay I want to stay too because if they kill you I won’t be able to help.'”

According to ABC, men between the ages of 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country under a mobilization order. It isn’t clear how or why Chmerkovskiy was allowed to leave.

His wife, Peta Murgatroyd, added on her Instagram Story, “@maksimc YOU CAN DO IT!! Get bak home! I am so f**king proud of you for helping those kids on board!”