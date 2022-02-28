Click to share this via email

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park

The Killers are the latest musical act to pull out of their performance in Russia.

The indie rock band confirmed to TMZ that they will longer play at the Park Live Festival in Moscow this July.

The festival brings in a collection of big names including acts this year such as My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Gorillaz, Deftones, Iggy Pop, Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.

The Killers are the first to pull out of the festival but other groups like Green Day cancelled their May 9 concert at Spartak Stadium.

The decision comes as Russia invades Ukraine. The international community has placed financial sanctions on Russia and a number of other bans across sporting competitions, Eurovision and more.

Other notable concerts scheduled for Russian venues include Saint Jhn, Khalid, OneRepublic, Disclosure, Iron Maiden, Imagine Dragons and Eric Clapton. More cancellations are expected.