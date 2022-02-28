Spoiler Alert: The following article contains small spoilers about “The Batman” out on March 4.

Zoë Kravitz is the most recent actress to put her spin on Catwoman/ Selina Kyle.

While Matt Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight takes place before any of the characters become their superheroes or villains, speculation about Kravitz’s Selina has started.

With a few showings of “The Batman” already taking place, there is a scene where Selina is looking for her friend, Anika. She calls out “baby”, causing some to think that Selina and Anika are in a romantic relationship. However, other scenes show Selina with Batman (Robert Pattinson).

Kravitz was asked by Pedestrian.tv if Selina is bisexual.

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz said.

Kravitz even “agreed” with the excitement of having Selina be bisexual.

Reeves was also questioned about Catwoman’s sexuality.

“[The film is] very true to the character of Selina Kyle. She’s not yet Catwoman, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there,” he said.

Reeves spoke with Kravitz about what Selina and Anika’s relationship is.

“In terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said which I loved was that: ‘She’s drawn to strays because she was a stray and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray anymore,'” Reeves recalled.

Adding, “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”