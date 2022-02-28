Disney is taking their own stand against Russia as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

On Monday, Disney has decided to pull theatrical releases from Russia as a response to the growing conflict.

According to Deadline, other studios are coming up with their own strategies for temporary measures.

Per the outlet, the economic ban cuts off significant capital. Over $445m was made at Russian box offices last year amid the pandemic. Those numbers have been as high as $1.3 billion in 2013.

Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” recently brought in nearly $45 million.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” said Disney in a statement.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Domee Shi, Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chang and Lindsay Collins attend the UK gala screening of “Turning Red” — Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney UK

Other big titles that are set to come out include “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” on May 6. It is unclear if the ban will still be in place then.

Warner Bros. quickly followed and stopped the release of “The Batman” in Russia. The film was set to come out March 3.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film, The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.” Warner Bros. told Deadline.