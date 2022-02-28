Click to share this via email

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a furry new addition to their family.

On Monday, the rocker introduced fans to Whiskey, a Bengal cat.

“Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” MGK wrote next to a collection of pictures of the kitten.

In one of the pics, Fox and Kelly appear to have coordinated cat print PJs to match Whiskey’s spots. Another showed Kelly and Whiskey having a cat nap together.

Fox and Kelly got engaged last month and their new cat is sure to have lots of playmates as Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 12, and Fox is mom to sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.