Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner are back together again for “The Adam Project”. ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with the pair at the New York premiere for their new sci-fi drama, where they shared what it was like to reunite on-screen, 18 years after filming “13 Going on 30″.

“We did ’13 Going on 30′, went on and had lives, families, and kids and all kinds of other stuff, and came back and it’s like, ‘Wow. what a journey we’ve taken,’ and here we are,” Ruffalo said of acting alongside Garner again.

It was a great experience for the “Yes Day” actress too, who said the reunion was much needed for them both.

“It was so lovely,” Garner gushed. “It was really comforting to be together again, and I don’t think either of us realized how much we needed it and how great we feel.”

“Making the movie, specifically, was so special and then it’s meant so much to so many people since then, which has been such a gift,” she continued of the romantic comedy’s lasting impact. “So, we’ve kinda been woven into each other’s lives without the benefit of really being together. It just felt like we were picking up where we left off.”

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’13 GOING ON 30′ FILM PARTY 2004. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In “The Adam Project”, the pair play a husband and wife, whose son, Adam, played by Ryan Reynolds, travels back in time to team up with his 12-year-old self (played by Walker Scobell) for a mission to save the future.