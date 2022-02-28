Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner are back together again for “The Adam Project”. ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with the pair at the New York premiere for their new sci-fi drama, where they shared what it was like to reunite on-screen, 18 years after filming “13 Going on 30″.

“We did ’13 Going on 30′, went on and had lives, families, and kids and all kinds of other stuff, and came back and it’s like, ‘Wow. what a journey we’ve taken,’ and here we are,” Ruffalo said of acting alongside Garner again.

It was a great experience for the “Yes Day” actress too, who said the reunion was much needed for them both.

“It was so lovely,” Garner gushed. “It was really comforting to be together again, and I don’t think either of us realized how much we needed it and how great we feel.”

“Making the movie, specifically, was so special and then it’s meant so much to so many people since then, which has been such a gift,” she continued of the romantic comedy’s lasting impact. “So, we’ve kinda been woven into each other’s lives without the benefit of really being together. It just felt like we were picking up where we left off.”

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’13 GOING ON 30′ FILM PARTY 2004. Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
In “The Adam Project”, the pair play a husband and wife, whose son, Adam, played by Ryan Reynolds, travels back in time to team up with his 12-year-old self (played by Walker Scobell) for a mission to save the future.

Adam’s ability to revisit his younger self in the film had us wondering if the pair would ever want to travel back or forward in time to meet up with their younger or older selves.

“That’s tough, I mean I guess everyone goes back, but it’d be cool to go forward, just to get a sense of what’s going down, so, when I came here, I would know,” Ruffalo said about the prospect of time travel.

Garner, on the other hand, would have some choice words for her younger self, particularly when it comes to seizing every moment.

“I wouldn’t even talk to her about her career, I would have a lot with her to chat about,” she shared. “I would just tell her to grab hold of every opportunity and moment, including the times that you get to get home and be with your friends from high school, and your parents and sisters, and I would just tell her it’s gonna be okay. Just keep pushing ahead.”

“The Adam Project” debuts March 11 on Netflix.

