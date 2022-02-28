“Jeopardy!” champ Christine Whelchel competed during Monday’s show with her natural hair.
Last week, Whelchel won her first game on Wednesday with $34,000 but being “cancer free” was even more of a celebration.
Whelchel told host Ken Jennings how she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer while auditioning for the show the year prior.
“I was diagnosed in March of 2021, and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the ‘Jeopardy!’ test,” Whelchel said. “And I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May.”
“I’m cancer-free as of right now,” Whelchel beamed.
Still going strong, Whelchel was back again on the episode that aired Monday without her wig.
“I decided I didn’t need to hide behind the wig anymore,” she told Jennings. “I want to normalize what going through cancer recovery really looks like.”
Whelchel’s current winnings are at $59,601.