Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Jeopardy!” champ Christine Whelchel competed during Monday’s show with her natural hair.

Last week, Whelchel won her first game on Wednesday with $34,000 but being “cancer free” was even more of a celebration.

Whelchel told host Ken Jennings how she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer while auditioning for the show the year prior.

READ MORE: New ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Christine Whelchel Underwent Cancer Treatment While Auditioning For The Show

“I was diagnosed in March of 2021, and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the ‘Jeopardy!’ test,” Whelchel said. “And I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May.”

“I’m cancer-free as of right now,” Whelchel beamed.

Still going strong, Whelchel was back again on the episode that aired Monday without her wig.

“I decided I didn’t need to hide behind the wig anymore,” she told Jennings. “I want to normalize what going through cancer recovery really looks like.”

A strong Jeopardy! player and an even stronger person. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NQqJS2uAs1 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 1, 2022

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Ends In Rare Tiebreaker And Fans Can’t Believe It

Whelchel’s current winnings are at $59,601.