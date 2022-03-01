90-year-old grandmother Lillian came out of retirement to wow the “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” judges on Monday’s episode.

Lillian joined her 24-year-old stunt performer grandson Hunter to hop on the back of his motorcycle and ride through multiple walls of fire in bad weather conditions on the latest episode of the show.

Lillian, who asked Simon Cowell for a hug before the stunt, gushed, “I like the excitement!” insisting she wanted to prove to older people that you are never too old to follow your dreams.

Hunter and Lillian on “AGT: Extreme”. Credit: Eliza Morse/NBC

The pair nailed the death-defying stunt, with Cowell gushing when they were back in the studio, “I adore both of you… it’s hard to put into words how dangerous it was and if you’ve got that kind of determination, that’s what we’re looking for on this show. It was amazing.”

Nikki Bella called Lillian an “extreme bada**,” adding that she inspired her that “one day I will get back in that ring and kick some a**.”

Lillian gushed to Cowell, “I met you and I love you!” as Cowell cheekily added, “See you later, call me!”

See more in the clip above.