Courteney Cox told quite the ghost story on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The actress stopped by the talk show to chat about her new horror comedy series “Shining Vale”, when Kimmel asked whether she believed in ghosts.

Cox shared, “I didn’t believe at first. But I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in L.A., obviously, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee’s house and Carole King.

“So Carole King came over to my house and she said that there had been a divorce, that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, like, yeah, whatever. But other people who would stay there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.

“And I was, like, yeah, whatever,” adding that she and King did a seance.

Cox added, “I was at the house one day not being a believer. The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy, or something, and I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’ And I was like, ‘Let’s sell.'”

Kimmel joked, “What a terrible, terrible UPS guy. Why would you say that to somebody?”

Cox sold the house because she didn’t think of it the same after then.

She said, “I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again.”

The star also spoke about the NSFW gift that her friend Ed Sheeran tends to buy when staying at her house.

Sheeran previously told James Corden that he orders S&M leather masks to her house.

Cox admitted, “I must have 10 masks, they always come when I’m least expecting it,” joking how she has to pay for them, too.

Kimmel then showed a photo of the “Friends” cast on their way to Las Vegas before they were famous, with Cox explaining how Jimmy Burrows gave them $500 to enjoy.

Cox recalled how he told them, “This is the last time you’re all going to be able to go together as a group anywhere, especially to a casino.”