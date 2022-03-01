Bob Odenkirk has said that working out for the 2021 film “Nobody” helped save his life.

The actor spoke to Howard Stern on his show Monday, with the host asking him about suffering a heart attack on the set of “Better Call Saul” on July 27.

He said of whether all the intense training contributed to his heart attack, “It saved my life. And it’s really technically a heart incident. Although I would be dead if somebody hadn’t immediately screamed and got someone there to give me CPR.”

READ MORE: Bob Odenkirk Had No Pulse When He Collapsed After On-Set Heart Attack

Odenkirk said of it taking three attempts to restore his heartbeat, “Which is actually a lot, Howard.

“I don’t know any of this stuff, but I was told later that, when the defibrillator doesn’t work once, that’s not good. When it doesn’t work the second time, that’s kind of like… forget it. But then they jacked it up a third time, and it got me back to a rhythm.”

The star went on, “We were talking about ‘Nobody’, and one of the things that saved me was that I learned how to work out [in preparation].

“And because I was in good shape, you kind of enlarge some of the… other veins around your heart, if you work out a lot. And I had done that and, as a result, I was told that more blood was able to go to my heart during CPR because these veins were just a little bit bigger from… a lot of working out.”

READ MORE: Bob Odenkirk Returns To Set After Suffering Heart Attack During ‘Better Call Saul’ Shoot

Odenkirk, who said how grateful he was that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian were there to rush to his side, urged listeners to take CPR classes: “Because you can save lives with them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Odenkirk remembered the last interaction he ever had with Chris Farley and explained why he didn’t like the famous “Chippendales” sketch.