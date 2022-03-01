Kate McKinnon and Jimmy Fallon played a game with Alexa on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

Fallon explained to the actress how the skit “Hey Robot” worked: The pair try to trick the Amazon device into saying a certain word without saying the word itself.

McKinnon hilariously tried to get Alexa to say the word “mitten” by asking what the equivalent of a fingerless glove was (FYI, Alexa says they’re called “fingerless gloves”).

See how they do with “shamrock” in the clip above.

McKinnon also spoke about filming her upcoming series “Joe vs. Carole”, which airs on STACK TV/Showtime, in Australia.

She recalled, “My first day [in Australia] I was walking on the street, and I saw what I thought was the most beautiful bird I’ve ever seen in my life,” revealing how it was a big, white bird with a “long, elegant beak.”

“And I was like, ‘What is this majestic heron just loose in the street? My God, I’ve been blessed here — this is a sight!’ And I asked some guy that I ran into, I was like, ‘What is this gorgeous bird?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bin chicken.'”

The birds, also known as Australian white ibis, tend to rummage in bins for garbage.

“[Ibises are] their pigeons, and they have about eight songs about how much they hate them,” McKinnon joked.

“Joe vs. Carole” will air on Showcase and STACKTV this March.