Queen Elizabeth II is back to her virtual duties! The 95-year-old monarch was seen for the first time on Tuesday since testing positive for COVID last month.

ET previously reported that the queen is double vaccinated and boosted.

After postponing several virtual events due to her illness, the British monarch held two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle with the ambassadors of Andorra, Carles Jordan Madero, and Chad, Kedella Younous Hamidi, as well as Soraia Maria Valls Pinilla.

For the occasion, Elizabeth was seen in green looking to be in good spirits. In addition to postponing several virtual events due to illness, the queen also postponed a diplomatic reception planned to take place at Windsor Castle on Wednesday due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Queen Elizabeth II- Photo: Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though Elizabeth has avoided public appearances, ET previously learned that she was carrying on with “light duties” amid her COVID battle, which included keeping up with her red boxes, which contain government advisories and parliamentary papers at her desk.

Last week, a source confirmed to ET that the queen did have her weekly call with UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Normally, the conversation would have been held in-person. However, due to the queen’s positive COVID test, the two spoke over the telephone.

