The Juno Award nominations are here.
On Tuesday, the Canadian artists vying for the country’s biggest music prize were revealed, with Charlotte Cardin, Justin Bieber, and the Weeknd leading the way.
READ MORE: Simu Liu To Host 2022 Juno Awards
Montreal-born singer-songwriter Cardin is up for six awards this year, thanks to her hit 2021 album Phoenix, which was the first album by a Canadian female artist to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on Billboard since Céline Dion in 2016.
Among the awards Cardin is up for are Single of the Year for her song “Meaningless”, along with Album and Artist of the Year.
Following close behind are mega-stars Justin Bieber and the Weeknd, each with five nominations, including Single, Artist and Album of the Year.
Other big nominees include JESSIA and Pressa, both first-time nominees who are up for four awards each, as well as Shawn Mendes, also with four nominations.
This year’s Juno Awards features 526 nominees across 235 nominations, with 105 artists nominated for the first time ever.
The 2022 Juno Awards will air Sunday, May 15.
READ MORE: Watch William Prince And Serena Ryder’s Performance At The 2021 Junos
Check out the nominees in this year’s top categories.
TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE
347aidan
bbno$
Charlotte Cardin
Forest Blakk
JESSIA
Justin Bieber
Loud Luxury
Pressa
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Make a Life, Not a Living” – Brett Kissel
“Meaningless” – Charlotte Cardin
“I’m not Pretty” – JESSIA
“Peaches ft. GIVĒON” -Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar
“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA
Phoenix – Charlotte Cardin
Dangerous Levels of Introspection – JP Saxe
Justice – Justin Bieber
Wonder – Shawn Mendes
TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD – Tate McRae
ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA
Charlotte Cardin
JP Saxe
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA
Arkells
Loud Luxury
Mother
The Reklaws
Valley
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS
347aidan
Faouzia
JESSIA
Pressa
Tesher
BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS
Black Pistol Fire
cleopatrick
MONOWHALES TRUE
Ocie Elliott
Spiritbox
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SOCAN
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye
Allison Russell
Charlotte Day Wilson
Mustafa Ahmed
TOBi
ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
Impossible à aimer – Cœur de pirate
Grignotines de Luxe – FouKi
Le ciel est au plancher – Louis-Jean Cormier
Acrophobie – Roxane Bruneau
Toute beauté n’est pas perdue – Vincent Vallières
RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR
See You Next Wednesday – Belly
Stock Exchange – Haviah Mighty
Emergency Tsunami – NAV
The Extravagant Collection – NorthSideBenji
Gardner Express (Deluxe) – Pressa
CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY INDIGENOUS TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF CANADA
When The Magic Hits – Adrian Sutherland
War Club – DJ Shub
Wild Whisper – Jayli Wolf
Shawnee Kish – Shawnee Kish
Life After – Snotty Nose Rez Kids
CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Tabula Rasa” – a l l I e
“Vibe for Me (Bob for Me)” – Aqyila Sony
“Gifted” – KALLITECHNIS
“Supernovas” – k-os
“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
Hope For Sale – Chiiild
Death Of An Optimist – grandson
When Smoke Rises – Mustafa
If It Comes Down To It – Ruby Waters
The Fool – SATE
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA
Charlotte Day Wilson
Chromeo
Kaytranada
WondaGurl
YogiTheProducer