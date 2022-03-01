Click to share this via email

The Juno Award nominations are here.

On Tuesday, the Canadian artists vying for the country’s biggest music prize were revealed, with Charlotte Cardin, Justin Bieber, and the Weeknd leading the way.

Montreal-born singer-songwriter Cardin is up for six awards this year, thanks to her hit 2021 album Phoenix, which was the first album by a Canadian female artist to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on Billboard since Céline Dion in 2016.

Among the awards Cardin is up for are Single of the Year for her song “Meaningless”, along with Album and Artist of the Year.

Following close behind are mega-stars Justin Bieber and the Weeknd, each with five nominations, including Single, Artist and Album of the Year.

Other big nominees include JESSIA and Pressa, both first-time nominees who are up for four awards each, as well as Shawn Mendes, also with four nominations.

This year’s Juno Awards features 526 nominees across 235 nominations, with 105 artists nominated for the first time ever.

The 2022 Juno Awards will air Sunday, May 15.

Check out the nominees in this year’s top categories.

TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE

347aidan

bbno$

Charlotte Cardin

Forest Blakk

JESSIA

Justin Bieber

Loud Luxury

Pressa

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Make a Life, Not a Living” – Brett Kissel

“Meaningless” – Charlotte Cardin

“I’m not Pretty” – JESSIA

“Peaches ft. GIVĒON” -Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar

“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA

Phoenix – Charlotte Cardin

Dangerous Levels of Introspection – JP Saxe

Justice – Justin Bieber

Wonder – Shawn Mendes

TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD – Tate McRae

ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA

Charlotte Cardin

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA

Arkells

Loud Luxury

Mother

The Reklaws

Valley

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS

347aidan

Faouzia

JESSIA

Pressa

Tesher

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS

Black Pistol Fire

cleopatrick

MONOWHALES TRUE

Ocie Elliott

Spiritbox

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY SOCAN

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

Allison Russell

Charlotte Day Wilson

Mustafa Ahmed

TOBi

ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

Impossible à aimer – Cœur de pirate

Grignotines de Luxe – FouKi

Le ciel est au plancher – Louis-Jean Cormier

Acrophobie – Roxane Bruneau

Toute beauté n’est pas perdue – Vincent Vallières

RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR

See You Next Wednesday – Belly

Stock Exchange – Haviah Mighty

Emergency Tsunami – NAV

The Extravagant Collection – NorthSideBenji

Gardner Express (Deluxe) – Pressa

CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY INDIGENOUS TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF CANADA

When The Magic Hits – Adrian Sutherland

War Club – DJ Shub

Wild Whisper – Jayli Wolf

Shawnee Kish – Shawnee Kish

Life After – Snotty Nose Rez Kids

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Tabula Rasa” – a l l I e

“Vibe for Me (Bob for Me)” – Aqyila Sony

“Gifted” – KALLITECHNIS

“Supernovas” – k-os

“Take My Breath” – The Weeknd

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

Hope For Sale – Chiiild

Death Of An Optimist – grandson

When Smoke Rises – Mustafa

If It Comes Down To It – Ruby Waters

The Fool – SATE

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA

Charlotte Day Wilson

Chromeo

Kaytranada

WondaGurl

YogiTheProducer