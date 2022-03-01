Click to share this via email

Highwire walker Jade Kindar-Martin brought the heat to “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” with an act “that definitely has never been seen before.”

The 47-year-old acrobat took an extreme risk for his “AGT” audition when he set out to walk across a 25-foot-high flaming tightrope with no net, highline or any padding, ultimately increasing his chance of serious injury.

He successfully walked across the 100-foot wire and even stopped halfway to perform a dance move.

Jade Kindar-Martin on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”- Photo: Eliza Morse/NBC

“That was really nuts,” said judge Simon Cowell.

Kindar-Martin had Cowell covering his eyes, during the second part of his highwire performance, when he jumped on a bicycle without a handlebar.

Jade Kindar-Martin on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”- Photo: Eliza Morse/NBC

He rode the bike down the flaming wire for the “super-dangerous” act, pausing midway to keep his balance. The judges and audience gave Kindar-Martin a standing ovation as he concluded his “absolutely impressive” performance.

“Do you know how hard it is to stand stationary on a bicycle, let alone on a wire?” judge Travis Pastrana asked. He later praised Kindar-Martin for his lack of self-promotion. “It didn’t need to be oversold.”

Anyone else's palms STILL sweating from #JadeKindarMartin's insane highline walk?! ✋ pic.twitter.com/L1gHM90Uys — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) March 1, 2022

Nikki Bella was also stunned by the “entertaining” yet “extreme” stunt.

“If you had made one wrong move, it was a show we wouldn’t want to see,” she said.

Following Kindar-Martin’s “AGT: Extreme” TV audition, Bella continued on Twitter:

Literally blew me away and had me on the edge of my seat!!! N #AGTExtreme https://t.co/2HjmQeARkS — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 1, 2022

The reality competition’s host, Terry Crews, also shared his thoughts on the “incredible” stunt.

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! He just did that way up there, while the line was on fire!🔥🔥🔥 #AGTExtremepic.twitter.com/lT2yAmNDhf — terry crews (@terrycrews) March 1, 2022

Kindar-Martin began perfecting his highwire skills at age 14 when he discovered the act at a summer camp, which “immediately became a real passion.”

See how far he goes on “AGT” after scoring a “yes” from all three judges.