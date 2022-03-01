Milo Ventimiglia stops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday to talk about the final season of his hit series “This Is Us”.

DeGeneres asks Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, if he knows how the beloved show is going to end after six seasons.

He admits, “I have a pretty good understanding, but that was like a year or two ago. So Dan Fogelman our creator, he’s been very good with letting us know how it is going to wrap up.”

Ventimiglia then says, “Yes, I know [how it’s going to end].”

He goes on, “For all of us on the cast it’s going to be pretty emotional and the audience and the fans, but it almost feels like one of those things where you have a full heart having experienced what you’ve experienced.”

Ventimiglia adds that he thinks people will be “happy” with the closure.

The actor also talks to DeGeneres about travelling around the U.S. in an Airstream.

He shares, “I do a lot of times by myself, sometimes driving across [the] country and back or going out to certain national parks… just kind of getting out in the world all self-contained.”

DeGeneres questions whether fans freak out when they see him camping.

“Sometimes. A lot of these RV sites you pull into [are] a lot of older folks, retired folks,” laughing that they don’t expect him to pull up and then take his kettlebells and weights out for a workout.

Ventimiglia jokes, “People are just looking at me like ‘[What] the heck is this guy doing?'”