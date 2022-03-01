Receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Benedict Cumberbatch delivered a serious acceptance speech, saying, “There’s more for us all to do,” to support Ukraine.

The “Doctor Strange” star, 45, received his star in a ceremony on Monday, but told the crowds that although he was proud of his achievement, he was unable to celebrate the honour without expressing his support for Ukrainians around the world.

“I can’t speak today, at this very proud moment of my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what is happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, and my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity,” Cumberbatch said during the ceremony.

"We need to act." Benedict Cumberbatch turned his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony into a tribute to the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/5gkIDIsIzf — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 1, 2022

“But it’s more now for all of us to do than just have thoughts and prayers,” the “Power Of The Dog” star added in his speech in front of family, friends, fans, and reporters.

The actor implored people to take action by going “onto embassy websites. We need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe, and people who want a better place and a better outcome for this horrendous moment.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Cumberbatch said, “There’s a lot going on for us to be considerate of, to be kind of, to try and understand what legacy is, and how to leave something that’s going to last longer than this star in a better nick than where we found it, and we have to double down our efforts.”