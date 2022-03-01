Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is coming to Corus.

The network, which is the Gaines’ joint media venture with Discovery, will make its exclusive Canadian debut on March 28.

Corus will be the first broadcaster outside of the U.S. to launch the channel, with “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” also set to make its Canadian television premiere.

Magnolia Network will host a vast array of premium family-friendly and unscripted content, with a national free preview being available from March 28 to May 31.

READ MORE: Chip And Joanna Gaines Show Off Their 2012 ‘Fixer Upper’ Audition Tape

“We are excited to bring Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Network to homes across Canada,” says Troy Reeb, executive vice-president, broadcast networks. “Magnolia Network’s purposeful and inspired content across food, home, and design pairs perfectly with Corus’s suite of lifestyle programming, further enhancing our leadership in lifestyle content.”

The network will feature more than 200 hours of new and original content, including “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines”, “Restoration Road with Clint Harp”, “The Lost Kitchen”, “Family Dinner”, “Homegrown”, and “The Johnnyswim Show”.

READ MORE: Joanna Gaines Brings Back The ’80’s As She Roller Skates Around Texas Ranch

Fan-favourite series “Fixer Upper”, which has reached over 16 million viewers during its run on HGTV Canada, also comes to Magnolia Network.

The Magnolia Network launch kicks off the rebrand of DIY Network Canada, giving audiences access to the biggest stars behind Magnolia’s brand, plus the DIY Network content they love.

Popular DIY Network programming, including “Maine Cabin Masters”, “Barnwood Builders”, and “Restoring Galveston”, will shift to the rebranded channel.

Ahead of the March 28 launch, DIY Network will host a four-hour preview event — “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead” — to introduce Magnolia Network to Canadians.

Starting March 6 at 6 p.m. ET/PT, the Gaineses will share more about each of the new series coming to Magnolia Network, as well as take a look back at their years-long journey (starting with “Fixer Upper”).

A full Magnolia Network schedule will be announced soon.