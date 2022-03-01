Click to share this via email

The Jonas Brothers are heading back to Las Vegas.

The band just announced their five-night residency “Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas”, to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11, 2022.

Credit: Live Nation

Nick, Joe, and Kevin announced the news on social media:

SEE YOU IN VEGAS ✨ Can't wait to get back on stage at Dolby Live @ParkMGM!! Tickets on sale Monday, March 7th!! More info at https://t.co/h5pU2CeZYg pic.twitter.com/u7eqhJbHXc — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 1, 2022

The announcement comes after the group recently wrapped their “Remember This” tour, which became one of the highest-grossing tours of 2021 with over 528,000 tickets sold.

For more information on Jonas Brothers Vegas tickets, click here.

The band first announced their Vegas residency in January 2020 but had to cancel their April dates that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.