NOTE: Steven Seagal’s quotes are not based on fact. He is pro-Putin and his stance is based on Putin’s propaganda. To follow the ongoing war in Ukraine, follow Globalnews.ca.

Steven Seagal wants to see peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, the actor shared his thoughts about the ongoing war in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country.

“Most of us have friends and family in Russia & Ukraine,” Seagal said. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

The 69-year-old added, “My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live & thrive together in peace.”

Seagal was awarded Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin in 2016 during a ceremony that Putin said he hopes was “also a sign of a gradual normalization of the relations between” his country and America.

The actor has also been a vocal defender of Putin’s government and policies, including Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Earlier this week, a forged news story went viral claiming Seagal had joined Russian special forces in their invasion. Podcaster Joe Rogan shared the headline but later deleted the social media post.