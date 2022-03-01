The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are marking Women’s History Month.

In an announcement on their website, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a new series of grants through their Archewell Foundation for organizations advancing gender equality.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Says ‘Millions Of Young Women’ Will Be Inspired By U.S. Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson

“As we cross into Women’s History Month, and ahead of International Women’s Day next week, Archewell Foundation is announcing a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment,” the announcement read.

On the first day of Women's History Month, we're pleased to announce that Archewell Foundation will be supporting Smart Works with a grant to help enable an important research project on female unemployment in the UK.Find out more on the Archewell website. https://t.co/OfZzF2TNvL pic.twitter.com/w2SU1jGwzd — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) March 1, 2022

“While we celebrate contributions from women throughout history, and reflect on the work that remains to achieve a safe, just, and equal world for women and girls, Archewell Foundation is proud to advance the missions of the following groups through new grants,” the statement added.

The new grants will support four organizations: Georgetown University Law Center’s Center on Poverty and Inequality, the National Women’s Law Center, the 19th, and Smart Works.

READ MORE: NAACP Awards: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Honoured With President’s Award

“We are so grateful to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell Foundation for their steadfast support of Smart Works’ mission and continued growth,” Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, said, according to Hello! magazine. “Whether in person or remote, we are dedicated to providing women with the tools they need to feel confident at such a critical moment in their lives, and the research we are undertaking will shine a light on the challenges they face.”

The National Women’s Law Center reacted to the support from Meghan and Harry on Twitter.