Jamie Foxx once got dumped for bringing his date to an Ontario beach.

While appearing on the “Full Send” podcast last week, the “Spider-Man” actor recalled the time when he flew his date to Canada for a romantic getaway in Wasaga Beach.

READ MORE: Tommy Davidson Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To Jamie Foxx Since Calling Him Out

“My girlfriend broke up with me, it was a girl that I was dating in L.A., and I f***ed up, it was her birthday,” Foxx shared.

“[I was in] Toronto and she was in L.A. So I asked, ‘What I should do?’ and one of my dudes said, ‘You’ve got to take her to Wasaga Beach, bro!’ I was like, ‘Babe, they’ve got a beach! They’ve got a beach out here!'”

Although Wasaga Beach is arguably the best beach Ontario has to offer, Foxx quickly realized that the Canadian destination is very different from the sandy sites of Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx Reveals That Lost Time Is His Biggest Parenting Mistake: ‘I Thought Disneyland Would Fix Everything’

“It was a little different, so my girl was like, ‘What in the blue f**k is going on?'” the actor said. “I could understand how it’s a whole lot of fun. I had a good time, but she was like, ‘I ain’t with this s**t, this doesn’t look like Malibu.'”

Despite the humiliating anecdote, Foxx praised Toronto, noting that he always has a good time in the “dope” city, complimenting Torontonians’ sense of rhythm and Yorkville’s great food and shopping.