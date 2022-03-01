Jean Smart is thankful for all the people who have supported her.

On Sunday night at the SAG Awards, the actress, who won the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for “Hacks”, spoke with reporters about life as a single mother after her husband died.

Smart is mother to 13-year-old Forrest, who she shared with husband Richard Gilland, who died at 71 in March 2021.

“Well, certainly losing my husband was very unexpected, not something that I thought would happen for at least another 20 years. And having a young child, it’s been unimaginable,” she said, according to People. “Being a single mother is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But we were both actors and, you know, the work has brought me great satisfaction and a great distraction certainly from my grief.”

The 70-year-old added, “I work with the most loving, wonderful people who have just supported me and loved me and helped me through all of this, and so this is… I just feel so fortunate, you know, to be where I am right now. It’s just hard to put any meaning to this year, it’s just been such incredible highs and incredible lows. I try not to overanalyze it too much.”

Smart attended the SAG Awards alongside her son, and her two children a shoutout during her acceptance speech.

“This has been such a joy, this late in the game it’s such a treat,” she said. “To my two children, Forest and Connor, you are my life and please everybody, let’s pray for peace thank you.”