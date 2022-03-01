Samuel L. Jackson hasn’t won an Oscar, but he thinks he should have by now.

The actor spoke to The Times about receiving the Academy Honorary Award for those that have never won an Oscar, insisting he “should have won that one” when talking about being nominated for his role in “Pulp Fiction”.

Jackson played Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 flick, but lost the Oscar to Martin Landau for his part in “Ed Wood”.

The star went on, “I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable s**t on screen.

“Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in ‘Training Day’. All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like ‘Malcolm X’? No – we’ll give it to this motherf**ker.”

Jackson also thinks he should have been nominated for his role in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever”.

He continued, “So maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting a**es in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”

“All movies are valid,” Jackson later said. “Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I’m the guy who says s**t that’s on a T-shirt.

“They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie,” he insisted. “Because that’s what the business is about.”