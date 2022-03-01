Queen Latifah continues to celebrate her brother, Lance Owens Jr., after his untimely passing.

Latifah took to social media on Monday to honour Owens Jr. on his birthday, 30 years after his death. Latifah, 51, shared a photo of the star with her hand on her brother’s shoulder.

“To my brother Lance a.k.a. Winki my Pisces brother,” Latifah captioned the Instagram post. “We will always swim in eternity‘s energy I love you to Infinity. Happy birthday.”

Owens was a police officer who died in a traffic collision.

“My life was rocked to the core. And I felt guilty because I was angry at God,” Latifah told Good Housekeeping in 2013 of his death. “Lance was not there for me to share it with. And I was thinking, ‘Well, I don’t need this. I’d rather have my brother back.’