The “professional organizer” duo is back and making dreams come true.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are bestselling authors of The Home Edit and they helped families across the United States clean up their spaces in season 1 of Netflix’s “Get Organized With The Home Edit”.

In season 2, the homemakers are stepping up their game with a bevy of celebrity of clients.

The new trailer shows the two flexing their skills with celebrities like Chris Pratt, Kevin Hart, Lauren Conrad, and Drew Barrymore. They even bring the “Drew Barrymore Show” host to her knees with their impressive skills.

“Get Organized with The Home Edit” (L to R) Joanna Teplin, Clea Shearer – Photo: Kit Karzen/Netflix © 2022

“Oh, I just…” Barrymore praises as she dramatically bows down to them. “I’m not kidding, thank you!”

The show is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Sue Kinkead of her Hello Sunshine production company.

“Get Organized With The Home Edit” launches on April 1.