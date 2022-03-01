Sarah Lancashire becomes Julia Child in the new biographical comedy series, “Julia”.

On Tuesday, HBO Max debuted the first trailer with Lancashire debuting as the iconic TV chef.

“‘Julia’ is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, ‘The French Chef,’ which pioneered the modern cooking show,” the official description reads. “Through Julia’s life and her joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.”

Photo: Seacia Pavao

The trailer previews some of the many ways Child bucked expectations to become the face of TV cooking shows, including dealing with criticism of her looks and her voice.

“One of the advantages of looking like me is that you learn from an early age not to take no for an answer,” she says.

The series also stars David Hyde Pierce as Child’s husband, as well as Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott. Guest stars include Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell and Adriane Lenox.

“Julia” premieres March 31.