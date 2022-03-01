Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson is taking on Ed Sheeran’s = album with her new “Kellyoke” cover.

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host lent her vocals to the artist’s hit song “Shivers”, but gave it her own spin.

The artist belted out the song’s catchy lyrics with a rocker interpretation as her band Y’all provided the upbeat instrumentals.

This isn’t the first time the host has lent her vocals to Sheeran’s work. She covered his “Bad Habits” in November 2021 and “Perfect” in 2020.

Kelly Clarkson – Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

“Shivers” was originally intended to be the lead single for =, but “Bad Habits” took that spot in the final release.

Sheeran also released a remix of the track featuring K-pop stars Jessi and Sunmi.

Most recently, Clarkson gave a powerful rendition of “99 Red Balloons” by German singer Nena and showed off her rapping skills in a duet with “Bel-Air” star Jabari Banks.