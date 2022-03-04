It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – March 4., 2022

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Camila Cabello is letting us know that she’s “back on her feet” and despite her recent break-up with Shawn Mendes, she knows that “that’s just life baby!” Her new single off her upcoming album, Familia, “Bam Bam” features none other than Ed Sheeran. This tropical Latin-inspired track is the exact dose of serotonin and joy that will set your weekend up for good vibes only.

Justin Bieber and Omah Lay – “Attention”

Justin Bieber wants you to show him “a little attention” in his newly released single with Omah Lay “Attention”. This calming and soothing track will have your head bopping around as you get ready to clock out at 5pm and relax this weekend. Besides, we all know Bieber makes top tier music, so of course we had to include him in New Music Friday!

5 Seconds Of Summer – “Complete Mess”

5 Seconds Of Summer are taking control of their music, with their new lead single “Complete Mess”, the pop-punk group is releasing their music independently. Calling this single and their upcoming album, almost accidental. Michael said in regards to “Complete Mess” that “this new music is so authentically us. It’s exactly the kind of music we want to be making right now and this is the exact direction we want to be headed.”

Khalid – “Last Call”

Khalid dropped “Last Call” this New Music Friday. He described this new track as “The first few steps of another chapter for myself. Thank you guys for all of the love & support through my journey as an adult. This is my gift to you.” and we couldn’t agree more. Khalid’s vocals are silky smooth on this track and it just gets us excited to see what’s next for the star.

Charli XCX – “Baby”

Ahead of her upcoming album, Charli XCX is telling a special someone know that she’s “gonna make you my baby”. While as a stand-alone single, “Baby” is a BOP! But thanks to the music video, we can guarantee all the girls and gays are currently learning the choreography to this song as we speak.

HAIM – “Lost Track”

HAIM has released their new song “Lost Track” which was originally previewed to fans at a special screening for Licorice Pizza, which HAIM sister Alana stars in. The new song offers all that HAIM magic, with lyrics such as “I’ll never get back what I lost track of”, “Lost Track” will have you reflecting on all the life that’s gone by.

Labrinth & Zendaya from “Euphoria” – “I’m Tired”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware that Euphoria had its season two finale this week. With it comes the new song “I’m Tired” by Labrinth and Zendaya, who plays Rue on the show. The song perfectly captures the Euphoria atmosphere, and we can’t get enough of Zendaya’s vocals!

David Guetta x Afrojack ft. Missy Elliot, Bia & Doechii – “Trampoline”

“Trampoline” is the type of hype song that will get you up on your feet and feeling yourself this Friday. With the power of Grammy-nominated Afrojack and David Guetta, alongside the legendary Missy Elliot, plus Bia and Doechii, this is a certified hit!

Other noteworthy releases this week include Dominic Fike from “Euphoria” – “Elliot’s Song”, Cheat Codes featuring Icona Pop – “Payback”, CLAY with Alessia Cara – “WTSGD”, Lennon Stella – “Thank You”, LÉON – “Circles” + Circles (ALBUM), Arkells – “Reckoning”, Slushii ft. Kiesza – “Carousel”, Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo -“The Epidemiologist”, Amber Liu & Jackson Wang “Easier”, Nina Nesbitt – “When You Lose Someone”, Blake Rose – “Confidence”, Emeli Sandé – “Oxygen”, Saleka – “There Is A Place” (from SERVANT), Kyler Fisher – “Before I Met You”, Laine Lonero – “Back To Me”, Claire Guerreso – “CEO” as seen of “The Equalizer”, The Palms – “Fire”, & Trey Lewis – “Hate This Town”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops on March 11, 2022.

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout

Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album, mainstream sellout drops on March 25, 2022, and will feature his lead single alongside WILLOW “emo girl.”

Michael Bublé – Higher

Beloved Canadian artist Michael Bublé is set to release his eleventh studio album Higher on March 25, 2022. The album will feature the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love will be out on April 1, 2022, and will feature the single “Black Summer”.

Camila Cabello – Familia (ALBUM)

Camila Cabello’s third studio album, Familia is set for release on April 8, 2020. It will feature the previously released tracks “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam featuring Ed Sheeran”.

BANKS – Serpentina (ALBUM)

BANKS has officially announced her forthcoming fourth studio album SERPENTINA. Set for global release on April 8, 2020. The album will feature 13 new songs such as “Skinnydipped”, “The Devil”, as well as her latest single “Holding Back”. ’

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album, Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022, release.

Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb (ALBUM)

British band, Blossoms, latest body of work Ribbon Around The Bomb is seat for an April 29, 2022 release. It will feature their brand-new track “Ode To NYC”.